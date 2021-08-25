Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Night is Coming Will Unleash its Dark Horrors in 2022

By Jacob Bukacek on August 24, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has taught anyone anything, it’s that Slavic mythology can be intense. If it’s hard for a superhuman monster hunter to deal with all the nasty creatures roaming about, imagine how it is for the average villager. This is exactly players of Night is Coming will have to deal with once it releases in 2022. They’ll not only have to build up and manage their little village in the backwoods of the Carpathians, they’ll also have to somehow defend from the legions of supernatural creatures bent on its utter destruction.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horrors#The Long Dark#Legions#Slavic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Trailer Reveals New Monsters And A Familiar Face In Netflix's Witcher Prequel

Well over a year after Season 1 of The Witcher first introduced Netflix subscribers to the Continent and the characters who live there, the world of The Witcher is returning in just a matter of weeks with the Nightmare of the Wolf prequel. The anime movie will center not on Henry Cavill's Geralt, but on a witcher who hasn't appeared in the flesh on the live-action show yet: Vesemir, voiced by Sanditon's Theo James. The full trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf reveals Vesemir will face off against monsters that may be even worse than what Geralt faced in Season 1, a growing political divide, and a character that Witcher viewers will recognize. And another witcher in a bathtub!
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

The Forgotten City is an Australian Made Time-Looping Adventure Game

Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow. We all love a good time loop. Whether it’s the chance of a do-over, or being able to push the boundaries with zero consequences, these time-bending scenarios always prove innovative in their own ways, and The Forgotten City is no exception.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Updated Blade of Darkness Coming to PC This October

The updated version of Blade of Darkness is making its way to PC through Steam and GOG. This is actually a re-release and has been updated for modern gaming PCs. The game was first released in 2001 and earned praise for its varied gameplay and unique combat mechanics. Players can continue to experience all of that with the updated version.
Moviesbocamag.com

Movie Review: “The Night House” a Gripping Horror Mystery

As a professional critic, I try always to maintain a certain detachment, and to not get pulled into a film’s manipulations—its emotional vortices. But there are moments in David Bruckner’s new horror film “The Night House” that are almost unbearable in their tension. Viewers may not simply feel their own full-body waves of goosebumps, as I did. So invasive is Bruckner’s technique that they may even feel actor Rebecca Hall’s own hairs rise through paranormal osmosis. I felt as disarmed, and helpless, as the character.
MoviesDetroit News

Review: In disturbing 'The Night House,' horror comes from within

The scares in "The Night House" don't come from chainsaw-wielding psychos or from hockey mask-wearing boogeymen attacking in the dark. They come from pain, trauma, and the revealing of deeply disturbing truths. That makes "The Night House" resonate on a deeper, more cerebral level than your average horror movie. Leatherface...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Come On In, the Horror’s Fine: Horror Books for Beginners

Putting together a list of horror books for beginners is quite a daunting task. The horror label collides with many others: thrillers, mysteries, speculative fiction, the list goes on. Anything can skew horror. It’s not exactly a contained genre. But, that’s what makes it so exciting!. I was a scaredy...
Video GamesDen of Geek

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Ending Explained

This article contains major spoilers for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. There are many good reasons why The Witcher doesn’t feature Geralt of Rivia beheading a vampire and then quipping, “Fangs for the memories.” His sense of humor is more cutting and direct, definitely not as snarky as when his mentor Vesemir fights the leshen in the opening scene of Netflix’s animated spinoff, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. That difference may partly be explained by the movie’s ending, which enlightened fans about a number of worldbuilding details that cross over into the main series.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Flynn: Son Of Crimson Announces Official Release Date

Humble Games revealed this week that they now have an official release date for Flynn: Son Of Crimson on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Studio Thunderhorse developed game is now currently set to be released on September 15th, as you'll have a chance to play through the handcrafted 2D action platformer in about a month. The game will take you on a unique journey of discovery and redemption that will bring back some of those old-school vibes of the SNES/PS1 era of gaming. You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below!
LifestyleComicBook

Halloween Horror Nights Brings Back The Purge and Halloween 4 to Hollywood

In just a few weeks, Universal Studios Hollywood will be ringing in the Halloween season with the launch of its Halloween Horror Nights event, which won't just be debuting all-new mazes for fans, but will also be bringing back beloved experiences. The park confirmed today that its "Terror Tram," which celebrates "The Ultimate Purge," will be returning this year, as will a maze honoring Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Other mazes will pay respects to The Bride of Frankenstein, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Walking Dead. Check out the lineup of mazes and attractions below and head to the official Halloween Horror Nights site to secure tickets for the event, which runs select nights from September 9th through October 31st.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Fanatical Indie Legends Bundle XI Now Available

An all-new Indie Legends Bundle has hit Fanatical – with a variety of games available for a small price point. For $3.49, you can get Mindustry, Fun With Ragdolls, Crashlands, Turmoil, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, and TorchLight II. This gets you a mix of action RPGs with Crashlands and TorchLight II, kart racing with Garfield, and a crazy-fun goofy game with Fun With Ragdolls. There’s a healthy amount of variety here and TorchLight II is the easiest must-buy here, with Crashlands being another great one. This incarnation of Garfield Kart is the sequel – which has some solid polish compared to the original release that was dreadful.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“The Night House” – Definitely dark [MOVIE REVIEW]

As long as there are audiences out there, there will be horror films. David Bruckner, the director, and the writing team of Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski have trod this path before. Attempting to combine supernatural elements with thriller undertones, they almost get it. But almost only counts in horseshoes and this young team opted for the easy, spooky, possessed avenue rather than the more difficult path of imagination and discovery.
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals Huge Change to Witchers & Monsters

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes place before Geralt and Roach roamed the countryside looking for monsters to slay, instead focusing on Geralt's mentor Vesemir and what led to the fall of Kaer Morhen. Nightmare of the Wolf adds some new wrinkles however to the Witcher lore, and one change, in particular, is going to have people talking, and it has to do with Witchers and the monsters they hunt. Now, major spoilers are coming for Nightmare of the Wolf so if you don't want to know or haven't had a chance to watch it yet you've been warned.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite: How To Play With Friends

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a multiplayer PVE shooter set in the Alien universe where you play as the titular Fireteam, an elite squad of Colonial Marines. Luckily, if you’re wanting to play with friends, it’s super easy to create your very own fireteam. As soon as you get past the...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC announced, releases October 5

During Gamescom 2021, developer InXile Entertainment announced a new expansion coming to the post-apocalyptic RPG Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation. In this DLC, players will travel to the Cheyenne Mountain Complex and encounter countless new characters, enemies, weapons and armors, and challenging objective-based combat encounters that are designed to mix things up and force players to approach battles in new ways.
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals First Appearance of Major Character

Netflix's much anticipated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is finally here, and it more than delivers in terms of action and storytelling. It also delivers some big reveals regarding the Witcher mythology and canon, and one of those reveals is saved for the very end of the film. After the biggest battle of the film, we learn something pretty critical to the mainline series, though in this case, I should probably say not that we learn something, but that we meet someone. Now, big spoilers coming for the very end of Nightmare of the Wolf, so if you haven't watched it yet you've been warned.
Movies/Film

Spooky Eco-Horror Movie ‘The Feast’ is Coming in November

Lee Haven Jones‘ debut film The Feast premiered at the 2021 SXSW film festival and received several positive reviews. Today, IFC Midnight announced that they picked up the North American rights to the Welsh-language eco-horror film, a treat for genre fans just in time for Thanksgiving. Directed by Lee Haven...

Comments / 0

Community Policy