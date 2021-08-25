Night is Coming Will Unleash its Dark Horrors in 2022
If Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has taught anyone anything, it’s that Slavic mythology can be intense. If it’s hard for a superhuman monster hunter to deal with all the nasty creatures roaming about, imagine how it is for the average villager. This is exactly players of Night is Coming will have to deal with once it releases in 2022. They’ll not only have to build up and manage their little village in the backwoods of the Carpathians, they’ll also have to somehow defend from the legions of supernatural creatures bent on its utter destruction.hardcoregamer.com
