Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller Revealed
Game company Playground Games has recently revealed new details about Forza Horizon 5 with the highlight of the Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. Gamescom 2021 revealed a lot of new stuff of the upcoming racing game like a new gameplay trailer, the covers car reveal trailer, and some new information about it. The biggest highlight though is the one being talked about right now and it is the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller.sirusgaming.com
