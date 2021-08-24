Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller Revealed

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.