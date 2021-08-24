Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Badgers roster breakdown: Kicking a concern as Wisconsin works to squeeze more out of special teams

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster. From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Columbus, WI
City
Madison, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Barry Alvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#Nfl#American Football#Uw#Kicker Projected#Ht#Overview Kicking#Pro Football Focus#Fbs#The State Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy