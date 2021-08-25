Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski: God has the answers
Crisis situations have spread throughout America and the world like wildfires. The Taliban taking over in Afghanistan has made the world a more dangerous place. Our unsecure border has allowed enormous amounts of drugs to pour onto our streets. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and increased crime in many cities have been difficult for people to bear. Then, there are the actual wildfires that have literally torched the west side of the country. These difficult times must compel us to pray and seek the Lord. Although we cannot always trust in our government, we can trust in God and his promises.www.loganbanner.com
