Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster. From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badger#American Football#Badgers#Uw#Ht#Hawaii Key#Muskego#Ohio Teammate#Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy