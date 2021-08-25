Cancel
Religion

Dawn Reed: Marking a big spiritual birthday

Logan Banner
 5 days ago

Fifty years ago this week, a young pastor walked down a Red Dog road in Jerry Bottom of Huddy, Kentucky. He was 23 years-old and was making the rounds in his brand new mission field. I’m not sure how his morning had gone, where he had been or to whom...

Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Lies We Believe

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 2 Peter 3:2-10. All around us, we see a world of facades and lies. Perception is often more real than reality to many people. But we forget that they are only lies. “I want you to recall the words spoken...
ReligionDesiring God

How Do We Pray in the Spirit?

How do we pray in the Spirit? And can we accidentally pray out of the Spirit? It’s a good question from a listener to the podcast named Mary. “Pastor John,” she writes, “thank you for your LAB study through Ephesians. It has been wonderfully fruitful in my life. Keep up the great work. My question is: Can you teach me to ‘pray in the Spirit’? Paul and Jude call us to this. So what does that look like? Can you distinguish what it looks like to pray in the Spirit from what it would mean to pray out of the Spirit?”
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Treasure the truth in God's word

The back-to-school sales are all but over, the kiddos are — thankfully — back at their desks, and lessons are beginning to be taught. And as students learn to read, write, and compute, there is another important “textbook” that should never be far from a student’s reach because it has all the answers they’ll ever need.
ReligionDesiring God

What Happens in Baptism?

Water baptisms are joyful occasions for believers of all stripes. We delight in the sound of the water, the ritual motion of the participants, the sight of the glistening smiles, the oddity of the entire scene. Sacraments make the intangible tangible, and memorable. Baptism makes the gospel splashable. The Westminster...
Religionmeigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: God is Everywhere

“Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.” (Corinthians 13:8) How many times have you heard the phrase “They have taken God out of public schools!”? I’ve heard it many, many times....
ReligionMining Journal

God means truth

I would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.
ReligionNorman Transcript

Faith column: Are you safe?

What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?. How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”. Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and...
ReligionDaily Advance

New author challenges Christians to move beyond lip service

In a region where Christian churches are plentiful and most people grow up in a house of worship, one might assume area Christians already know what beliefs and behaviors their faith requires. Newly published author Johnna Blount Purkett questions that assumption. Her book, “God Requires More than Lip Service,” calls...
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

First woman priest in charge at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany

Following the retirement of the Rev. Matt Woolett, Madre Annie Brown Etheredge accepted the call to be the Priest-in-Charge at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Making history was not in her life plan, but she accepted becoming the first woman priest at this national historical landmark. Madre Annie is also coming home to the church that nurtured her into the person she is today.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda and The Bible: To Catch A Thief

We live in a fairly quiet neighborhood, and our home is on a cul-de-sac, so there is not much traffic. Crime has never been much of an issue on our little street, as we are familiar with our neighbors, and try to keep a watch on each other’s property. But,...
Religionchronicle-express.com

Church Briefs

St. Paul's Lutheran Church has been quiet on the church page, but we have been very busy on Hamilton Street! Church services are being held in-person and on Zoom weekly at 10 a.m. since August 2020. Holy Communion is celebrated the fourth Sunday of each month during worship. There were two baptisms Sunday, Aug. 1, and new members were welcomed Sunday, Aug. 29. Faith Formation takes place each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., and a faithful group of members gather for prayer on Zoom each Thursday morning. Our Social Ministry team has been busy helping to support the Living Well by preparing lunches to be distributed to the community twice a month. Council is meeting as are all other church committees. And, we are pleased to welcome back the outside groups that are using the building during the week.
ReligionPosted by
Odessa American

Isaiah foresaw the Messiah

As one of the Bible’s four major prophets, Isaiah is most remembered for his prophecies of Jesus Christ in the last 27 chapters of the book that carries his name. The Revs. Aaron Shipman, Jay Armstrong and Jorge Romero say Isaiah was a humble man emboldened by the hand of God.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Seeing God’s face: a contradiction?

The Bible says God talked face to face with Moses. A few verses later it says we die if we see God’s face. Which is it?. Great question! First, let’s get a couple of those scriptures out in front so we may review what the Bible says exactly: “When all the people saw the pillar of cloud standing at the entrance of the tent, all the people would stand and worship, each at the entrance of his tent. So the LORD used to speak to Moses face to face, just as a man speaks to his friend.” (Exodus 33:10, 11, NASB) Then, “God further said, ‘You cannot see My face, for mankind shall not see Me and live!’” (Exodus 33:20) These verses seem to illustrate why people accuse the Bible of being filled with errors. Why would God contradict himself on such an important matter?
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Church celebrates 4th anniversary

The Church of the Living God The Pillar and Ground of the Truth celebrated its fourth anniversary with a joyful worship service that displayed its members' pride and love for their pastor - Minister Carl J. Williams. Williams said good things happen to all who understand the God they serve...

