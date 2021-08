Trading multiple first-round picks is one of the riskier things you can do in the NBA. Most of the time, teams only do it in exchange for superstar players. So when the Houston Rockets traded two future first-round picks to acquire the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, it projected a high degree of confidence in the player they were about to select. The Rockets went on to draft 19-year-old Alperen Sengun, MVP of the Basketball Super League in Turkey – widely considered to be one of the strongest basketball leagues in the world.