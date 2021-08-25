Afghanistan veteran speaks on U.S. Troops withdrawal

In recent weeks questions of whether President Joe Biden would withdraw U.S. Troops from Afghanistan by the August 31st deadline have occurred. As tensions continue to rise, we spoke with an Afghanistan war veteran about his thoughts on the events taking place. Joseph L. Sweatt (Afghanistan veteran) had this to say about the decision, “I have a bittersweet thought of it. Being that me, myself personally, I had some close calls. I had friends that didn’t make it. So- what was their sacrifice for?”