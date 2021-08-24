Cancel
Morning Wire: Q&A w/Rep. Jesse Johnson, Census data by CD, Back to school takeaways

By Aaron Kunkler
Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been reading the Wire over the past several weeks, you’ve probably seen my byline pop up a few times, so I might as well introduce myself. My name’s Aaron Kunkler, and while I just started at the Washington State Wire, I have a little over six years of reporting experience under my belt. In that time, I’ve had the pleasure of writing about local government, climate change, transportation, and just about everything else in areas of the state stretching from my hometown of Yakima, to Centralia and Seattle. For those of you interested in colleges, I graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in journalism and political science.

