ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – School just started and a St. Charles County school district already has more than 350 students in quarantine. The Ft. Zumwalt School District dashboard numbers change by the minute. To give you an example of how fast the numbers change, the dashboard showed 120 students in quarantine on Friday morning. By the end of Friday, that number more than doubled to 251. As of Monday evening, that number has risen by at least another 100.