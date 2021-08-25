LHV Group finalises investment to acquire a share in Bank North
AS LHV Group finalised an investment of £4.455 million in Bank North (previously B-North) and acquired a 9.9% share in the company after Bank North closed a successful 'Series A' funding round and was granted its banking licence by the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority (Authorised with Restrictions – 'AWR').
