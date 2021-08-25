LHV Group finalises investment to acquire a share in Bank North

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company, and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAHC), a special purpose acquisition company focused on investing in a growth-oriented healthcare company, announced they have revised the valuation of their previously announced transaction based on various considerations, including the recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies, general market declines in COVID-19 testing volumes, and feedback from CA Healthcare advisors and shareholders. LumiraDx's progress in rolling out its transformational platform, signing up customers in key geographies and expanding its testing menu, combined with the adjusted valuation, supports a highly compelling investment thesis for driving long-term shareholder value.