Variant resistant to COVID-19 vaccine likely to emerge, Pfizer CEO says

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago
(WJW) — The current COVID-19 vaccines may reach a point where they no longer work against variants, says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Bourla went on FOX News’ America’s Newsroom Tuesday to discuss his company’s recent FDA COVID vaccine approval. He explained while the vaccines are effective against the current set of variants, the company is working on a system to develop new vaccines for any new mutations that arise.

