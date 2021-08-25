What’s the difference between a booster and a 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine?
(WTEN) – As news of additional doses and booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine surface, many are wondering what is the difference?. At this point, it’s mainly a difference in eligibility and timing. Third doses are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for moderately to severely immunocompromised people four weeks after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. That’s because immunocompromised people sometimes don’t build enough of a protective response after the first two doses, and a third dose can help with that.fox2now.com
Comments / 0