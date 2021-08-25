Cancel
Avery County, NC

Former AJT staff writer Becky Alghrary-McRee releases new book

By Staff report ecitor@averyjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Alghrary-McRee, former features editor of The Avery Journal Times, has released a brand new book of newspaper columns and interesting stories. Readers may remember Alghrary’s column, “Avery Neighbors” that came out weekly in the mid-2000s. “‘As the Story Goes (A Small Town Journalist shares her Love of Storytelling)’ has just arrived from the printer, and I am excited about this book. There are stories included from The Avery Journal, from the Newton paper where I’ve contributed articles and some others,” said McRee. “I am grateful to Jamie Shell and Adams Publishing Group for allowing me to reprint these stories from The AJT that I had written so long ago. I had not planned to do another book – this is my eighth, but several people asked why I didn’t combine some of my many stories into a book, and with Covid isolation I had a lot more time, so here’s the result.”

