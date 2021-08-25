Thayer book signing at The Orchard at Altapass

First Friday is Friday, September 3, and Downtown Books is celebrating with a First Friday Book Signing featuring Angel Khoury, Roanoke Island resident and author of the locally best-selling novel, Between Tides. Angel’s book just released on August 10 and has already become the #2 book of the year for 2021 at Downtown Books. Featuring the coastal landscapes of Cape Cod and the Outer Banks, a dual time narrative that toggles between the late 1800’s and 1942, Between Tides interweaves the stories of an old woman at the end of her life and a young woman at the beginning of hers, knit together by a man long gone from this earth. Angel’s book has gotten rave reviews from the likes of authors Lee Smith and Ron Rash and is perfect for readers of Where the Crawdads Sing and Lisa Wingate.