Books & Literature

Thayer book signing at The Orchard at Altapass

By Staff report editor@averyjournal.com
averyjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass welcomes Chelsea Wilson Thayer on Saturday, Aug. 28, for a meet-the-author book signing event. Thayer will be talking about and signing her first children’s book, “The Patchwork Princess,” that relates the story of Phillipa Jane, aka Princess Pippa, not your typical princess. She’s a Christmas tree farmer’s daughter who spends her summers climbing trees and shucking corn. The story explores a day in the life of the feminine, yet fierce young farm girl, who fancies herself a princess. With her crown of Queen Anne’s Lace and a handful of cornbread, Pippa and her little brother rule over their dominion — a patch of farmland.

#Book Signing#Appalachian Mountains#Dominion#Orchard Road#Altapass#Altapass
