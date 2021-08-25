Cancel
Tyrone, PA

Tyrone, Penns Valley look to continue success despite youthful rosters

By Ryan Stanko
WJAC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTOWN -- The Daily Blitz made a pair of stops in the Mountain League Tuesday evening. Tyrone is fresh off a trip to the District 6-AAA championship in 2020, but will employ an extremely young roster in 2020. Head Coach John Franco will be tasked with bringing his team along fast if the Eagles are to once again ascend the Mountain League standings. Franco believes that his program has itself well established in his 20th year spanning two separate stints, and expects more success, despite it being the youngest team he has ever coached.

