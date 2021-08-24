Summons - David Raymond Reyher

Summons (Domestic Violence Restraining Order) FILED AUG 2, 2021 BRANDON E. RILEY, CLERK SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN JOAQUIN 180 E WEBER AVE, STE 413 STOCKTON, CA 95202 CASE NO: FL-2021-0134 (1) Person asking for protection: Stefanie Lee Arp (2) Notice to David Raymond Reyher The person in (1) is asking for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order against you. You have a court date: Date: OCT O7 2021 Time: 8:15 AM Dept.: 4B What if I don't go to my court date? If you do not go to your court date, the judge can grant a restraining order that limits your contact with the person in (1). If you have a child with the person in (1), the court could make orders that limit your time with your child. Having a restraining order against you may impact your life in other ways, including preventing you from having guns and ammunition. If you do not go to your court date, the judge could grant everything that the person in (1) asked the judge to order. How do I find out what the person in (1) is asking for? To find out what the person in (1) is asking the judge to order, go to the courthouse listed at the top of page 1. Ask the court clerk to let you see your case file. You will need to give the court clerk your case number, which is listed above and on page 1. The request for restraining order will be on form DV-100, Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order. Where can I get help? Free legal information is available at your local court's self-help center. Go to www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp to find your local center. Do I need a lawyer? You are not required to have a lawyer, but you may want legal advice before your court hearing. For help finding a lawyer, you can visit www.lawhelpca.org or contact your local bar association. BRANDON E. RILEY, CLERK SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA Date: AUG, 2 2021 AD#1953766.