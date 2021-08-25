Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Lawsuit seeks accountability for Beirut port blast

Financial Times
 5 days ago

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. US president sticks to his...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#The Financial Times#Myft Daily Digest#American#Lebanese#Taliban#Afghans#The Ft News Briefing#Persis Love#Metaphor Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
Telegraph

Former British soldier stranded in Kabul plans escape for 400 out of Afghanistan

A former British soldier left stranded in Kabul is leading an escape effort for 400 Afghans across a Taliban-controlled border. Ben Slater, 37, decided to escape Afghanistan over land seized by the Islamist group after the Foreign Office failed to approve visas for the air evacuation of himself and around 50 staff, mainly Afghan women, from the Nomad Concepts Group.
Militarytalesbuzz.com

US will retaliate if ISIS-K attacks America, allies

Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Sunday that the US will “take action” if ISIS-K “poses a threat to Americans,” claiming that the US will continue to have the ability to attack targets in Afghanistan without boots on the ground there. Asked to define the the Joe Biden administration’s “mission”...
MSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
WorldDetroit News

Top China diplomat scolds Blinken on virus origins probe, Afghanistan

A senior Chinese diplomat called on the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the virus origin probe in order to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday urged the U.S. to work...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Over 81 million Americans voted for a president to abandon Americans in hostile territory

Aug. 30, 2021, is a date that should live in infamy in U.S. history. It was the day the last planes carrying Americans left Afghanistan and ended what has been dubbed ‘America’s Longest War.’ It was the day President Joe Biden decided to leave Americans in Afghanistan. It was the day “abandon Americans in need” became part of the Build Back Better platform.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump: US should get 'every penny' of abandoned equipment or 'bomb the hell' out of it

Former President Donald Trump called on the present Biden administration to get "every penny" of U.S. equipment out of the region or "bomb the hell" out of the country. Trump, who has repeatedly ridiculed President Joe Biden 's handling of the military's withdrawal from Afghanistan, criticized reports of U.S. military equipment being seized by the Taliban — including tanks, trucks, weapons, and other gear left behind by U.S. forces.
BusinessFinancial Times

How community banks were small business saviours during the pandemic

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. The US withdrawal and Taliban...
WorldFinancial Times

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.
WorldThe Independent

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar. Evacuations from Kabul have continued this...
Middle EastKEYT

Lebanon judge issues subpoena for outgoing PM in port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency says the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port has issued a subpoena for the country’s caretaker prime minister. The development comes after the premier failed to answer summons on Thursday. Last month, the judge confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against the outgoing premier and three former ministers and summoned him for questioning over accusations of intentional killings and negligence. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, 2020, killing 214 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods.
Middle Eastkdal610.com

Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The judge leading the investigation into last summer’s Beirut port blast issued a subpoena for caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday after he failed to show up for questioning, Lebanon’s state news agency reported. Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the inquiry into the explosion, issued...
ImmigrationCBS Austin

Mexico accepts its 1st group of Afghan refugees

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan. The five women and one man arrived Tuesday in Mexico City, where they were welcomed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard told the group, “Welcome to your home.”. The refugees belong to a group involved...
Politicstrust.org

Taliban rule presents aid agencies with moral, fiscal dilemma

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - As foreign governments, aid institutions and companies scramble to evacuate staff from Afghanistan, a crucial question is emerging: should they engage with the ruling Taliban or abandon years of investment in the country and 38 million Afghans?. The Taliban in the past week has pledged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy