Medical Alert Systems Market Size is estimated to reach to $11.1 billion by 2026

The global molecular diagnostics market is witnessing a significant growth since past few years. The market is likely to register a consolidated competitive scenario in the span of coming years, says an analyst at TMR. The three players leading the market collectively with an aggregated share of 54.0% in 2015 are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation. Various well established firms are investing heavily in the research and development activities, to improve the functionalities of molecular diagnostics tools. The major players are concentrating on improving their product portfolios and are working on key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to fortify their presence in the market.