Google is reportedly testing a new UI on the Nest Hub Max that adds a traditional app launcher on the home screen to access and manage apps. The new app launcher was first spotted by Reddit user linardni last week, who received the feature as part of the Preview Program (via 9to5Google). The new interface adds a row of apps that can be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display. The row displays six app icons by default, while tapping on the “See all” button opens up the app drawer with big, round icons arranged in a 3×6 grid. Apps are shown alphabetically, and you can swipe from the left to go back to the home screen. Swiping left from the clock face still brings up suggestions cards, so it appears the app drawer may co-exist alongside the cards interface instead of replacing it.