How has the COVID-19 Pandemic affected basic healthcare needs for Alabama’s most vulnerable youth populations?

The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused disruptions to everyone’s lives: physically, socially, and mentally. One question less often asked is about the indirect effect of COVID-19 on our children’s health. As the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama Endowed Chair in Health Economics at UAB’s School of Public Health, one of Dr. Bisakha (Pia) Sen’s charges is to examine this very topic and to also take a closer look at all of Alabama’s most vulnerable populations.