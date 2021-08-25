Seven-run surge helps Red Oak wrest lead from Muskogee

It turned out to be a case of pick your poison for Muskogee softball on Tuesday at Roughers Park.

Tied at 6 in the top of the sixth and runners at first and second with two outs, Muskogee coach Mark Dicus opted to put Red Oak batter Ashton Grogan on to load the bases. Grogan had singled in her first at-bat and smacked a two-run double just before stepping in for the third time in the contest.

The walk brought Maycee Butcher to the plate. Butcher had doubled in her last at bat, but was 0-for-2 with a strikeout and infield flyout prior to that.

Butcher’s two-run single gave the Eagles a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Muskogee led going into the inning 6-4, and the seven-run explosion blasted their chances at a win, falling 11-6.

Graciee Noggle’s subsequent fly to left was dropped by left fielder Peyton Jackson, bringing home another run, then Abbie Tovar delivered a two-run single to right.

Earlier in the inning, Hayden White reached on a misplayed bunt back toward the circle and pitcher Jaliyah Simmons, which had it gone otherwise would have made moot the decision on the intentional walk, with their being two outs by that time Dicus was faced with making it.

Muskogee went in order in the sixth, and Feather Johnson’s two-out single to center disrupted that team slump before Jaye Barnoski’s fly to left was snagged for the final out.

The Roughers took the lead first in the first. Simmons led off with a single to right then beat the throw to second on Kambri Johnson’s grounder to short. The ball got away and she scored while Johnson wound up at second. An RBI bunt by Avery Ragsdale scored Johnson.

In the third, after Red Oak had tied it, York and Johnson singled with one out. Ragsdale hit a shot to shallow right just out of second baseman Courtney Adams’ reach, scoring York. Johnson’s fly to left scored Johnson from third. then Ragsdale managed to score before an out at by Barnoski trying to take second after her single, making it 5-2.

Again the Eagles answered with a two-run fourth, but Muskogee had an answer for that when Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the end, they ran out of answers — and momentum,

“The kid we put on (Grogan) had better swings and we thought that would be the easier out with a force everywhere,” Dicus said. “Fact is, they all swing it well and there’s really not an easy out in their lineup. We didn’t help ourselves with (the two errors).”

Class A Red Oak (8-2), the defending champion in Class B, is a small school powerhouse with six titles in 10 years. Muskogee (6-10) is a 6A team still growing. The Roughers had a 3-1 weekend in the Owasso tournament over the weekend, winning all by one run, before stumbling Tuesday, and had put together five wins in six games.

“We’re still searching for our soul, I think,” said Dicus. “We played lights out for five innings. The problem is, it’s a seven-inning game.”

Muskogee goes to Bishop Kelley on Friday for another non-district, non-class battle. Start time is 5 p.m.