Preparations being made to paint
WHEELING — Fort Henry Bridge is going to lose its two-toned look. North Star Painting Company of Youngstown, Ohio, has been assembling cables and brackets as part of the massive “containment system” on the bridges’ archway. Crews are scheduled to begin sandblasting and painting the south side of the superstructure once the containment system is completely in place, according to West Virginia Division of Highways Area Engineer Mike Witherow.www.timesleaderonline.com
