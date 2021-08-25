Cancel
Jeffrey N. Rogers

The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

Jeffrey N. Rogers CLAREMONT — Jeffrey Neil Rogers, 61, of Dartmouth Street, died suddenly at Valley Regional Hospital Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. He was born May 20, 1960, the son of Frederick and Marion (Laskey) Rogers. He was a 1998 graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School. Jeff was working as a home provider for Lincoln Street in Springfield, Vermont. He was a very jolly man who loved Harleys but especially, he was a very good husband, brother, father and grandfather. On Sept. 6, 2005, at the Fireside Inn in Lebanon, New Hampshire, he married Lola Partlow who survives him. He is also survived by daughters, Renee McCoy, Bridget Hale; son, Jonas Rogers; brother, Mark Rogers; grandchildren, Kyler Rogers-McCoy, Chloe McCoy, Jayda Rogers, Haven Rogers, Chasity Galimi, Jerick Hoose, Jacob Dion and Jonathan Dion, Thomas Dowlin, Hunter Dowlin, Ethan Nikita Hudson; great-grandchildren, Liam Flieshman and Athena Dion, Konnor Chadwick; stepdaughter, Heidi Hudson. Predeceased by grandson, Lucas Dion. There will be calling hours at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a brief service at 6 p.m. There will be a gathering for family and friends at the home of Lola Rogers following the burial.

