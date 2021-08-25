Vance Charles Vincent, 58, of Silver Springs, Florida, peacefully passed away on Aug. 4, 2021 after a difficult battle with lung disease. Vance was born in Saranac Lake on Oct. 29, 1962 to Bob and Shirley Vincent of Lake Placid. Vance graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1980 and earned two associate degrees. Vance earned an associate in science degree for Business Administration at North Country Community College in 1996. At Cazenovia College, where he remained on the dean’s list and majored in Visual Communications, he earned an associate in applied science degree in 1999.