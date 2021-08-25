Gentle Fitness

One workout circuit to get the blood flowing and one to relax: because it's crucial to take care of our minds as well as our bodies. The last 18-months have taken a toll on most people. The monotony of doing the same thing in the same place and the lack of socialising at parkruns, races and with other friends have had an impact on us all and the way we live. Exercising is one of the best ways to improve your mental wellbeing, and we understand that it might be hard to get going some days so we have created two circuits. The first one will get your blood pumping and require a bit of concentration, as focusing on something else can help you improve the way you feel. The second circuit (over the page) is all about stretching and relaxation. Breathe deeply when you do these cooldown exercises and keep your eyes closed to help you calm your mind.