Murfreesboro, TN

Gentle Fitness

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 14. Meets in Room 204 .

Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 10 Room 204.
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class July 5. Limit 30 Room 105.

