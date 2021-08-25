Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Madden 22 review: What’s good, bad and new from EA Sports in 2021

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadden 22 had its worldwide release on Friday, August 20. Since then, millions of fans have been playing the simulation football game, but understandably, some may still be holding out to see if the game is worth the $60 asking price for the standard edition. After playing through the different...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea Sports#Football Games#Ncaa Football#Video Game#Ea Sports#Madden 22#Sporting News#Gameday#The Next Gen Movement 2 0#Tyreek Hill#Nms#Solo Battles#Mut Draft#Weekend League#Ncaa Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
realsport101.com

EA missed the mark on Colin Kaepernick's rating in Madden 22

As more ratings come out in Madden 22, we've had a chance to comb through them to find anomalies that others might've overlooked. The more notable one that's gaining traction is Colin Kaepernick's rating for Madden 22. Now, this raises a couple of questions surrounding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Will Madden 22 be Free on EA Play?

EA Play subscribers want to know if the next installment into the Madden series, Madden 22, will be available for free using their service. It's not uncommon for subscription services to offer a selection of games for a discount or more. Paying a premium price should come with benefits, after all—which most companies are happy to offer. From cosmetic bundles to in-game allowances, access to paid content, and more, a good portion of subscription models offer customers enough to make the fee worthwhile.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

3 Biggest Changes in Valorant Patch 3.03

Valorant has just released the newest update to the game, along with the patch notes. This update is not a game-changing one, but there are a few important changes that will impact the way the game is played, especially when it comes to the bombsites and in post-plant situations for many maps. Here are the three biggest changes coming in Valorant Patch 3.03.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to League of Legends patch 11.16

LATEST - Official LoL 11.16 Patch Notes Revealed. While the League of Legends development team released some early patch notes weeks before LoL 11.16's release date, Riot have come through to confirm the final changes that are going live on Wednesday. Read over all the finers details around LoL 11.16...
Video GamesNME

‘League Of Legends’ Preseason 2022 adds objective bounties, new items and more

Riot Games has revealed more on what fans can expect from League Of Legends‘ Preseason 2022, with upcoming changes ranging from objective bounties to all-new Mythic items. Toward the end of every year, League Of Legends enters the Preseason – an exciting time for Riot Games to make sweeping changes to the game without any risk of disrupting the professional scene.
NFLGamespot

Review Roundup For Madden 22--What Critics Are Saying

Madden NFL 22 releases this week for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and mobile--with earlier release dates for EA Play members or those who shelled out for more expensive versions of the game. After last year's Madden NFL 21 was criticized for not adding enough new content to make it feel distinct from the previous year's iteration, there's a lot riding on Madden 22 getting it right.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts flashes impressive catch and run to make Falcons fan salivate

In a nice SEC connection, Feleipe Franks found Kyle Pitts for an impressive catch and run for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. It turned into a 27-yard play as Pitts’ lone catch by late in the second quarter. Franks himself started 4-for-7 passing for 61 yards. He was sacked once.
NFLGame Informer Online

Madden NFL 22 Review-In-Progress

Madden NFL 22 officially launches this Friday, but you may be seeing reviews for the latest football game from EA Sports hitting now as those who pre-ordered the MVP or Dynasty editions get access to the game. We're not ready to render our final verdict of the latest effort from EA Tiburon, but I have put several hours into the game and can provide some early thoughts.
NFLBleacher Report

Madden 22 Review: Gameplay Videos, Features, New Modes and Impressions

Madden NFL 22 launches in the face of the biggest expectations the series has had to confront in a long time. This year's annual offering from EA Sports doesn't just boast Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover, as if signaling big things. It's the second release on next-generation platforms, which creates an air of expectation that the series will finally make a big leap.
NFLPosted by
CBS Denver

EA Sports Gives Denver Broncos New ‘Mile High’ Advantage In Madden 22

DENVER (CBS4) — Game on! EA Sports released its Madden 22 picks for the Top 5 Denver Broncos players on offense and defense — and changed the way it ranks opposing teams playing in the Mile High City. (credit: EA Sports) The Broncos top 5 Players on offense include Melvin Gordon III (85 Overall), Garrett Boles (84), Noah Fant (83), Cortland Sutton (82), and Dalton Risner (81). Melvin Godron III and Noah Fant (credit: CBS) On defense, top players include Von Miller (93), Justin Simmons (91), Kyle Fuller (87), Bryce Callahan (86), and Kareem Jackson (86). Von Miller (credit: CBS) The Broncos only player with an X-Factor is Von Miller who received the “Fearmonger” X-Factor which allows him to apply significant pressure on quarterbacks even while engaged with blockers. New to Madden this year is a “Homefield Advantage” feature. For the Broncos, the advantage is “Mile High” which gives away team players less stamina during plays.
NFLrespect-mag.com

EA Sports Madden NFL 22 Launches Worldwide Today

Electronic Arts Inc. signaled the imminent return of the football season with the worldwide launch of EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 22 for Sony PlayStation®5, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC via Origin™ and Steam®, Google Stadia™ and mobile with NFL superstars Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover. Madden NFL 22 is where gameday happens and arrives with new innovation Dynamic Gameday*, powered by all-new features Gameday Momentum*, Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI*, and Gameday Atmosphere*, impacting gameplay in every mode to make each game feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling. To mark the game’s release, EA SPORTS debuted a brand new campaign “Welcome to Madden Land” with stars from in and around the NFL.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Warzone Is “A Nightmare” For Casual Players – August 2021

Casual Warzone players are calling the game “a nightmare” to play at the moment, but why is the game so unenjoyable for many fans right now?. If you’ve played Warzone over the past few weeks, you’ll know that the game isn’t in a great state. Although, there are still millions of players enjoying the game right now.
NFLcinelinx.com

Madden NFL 22 Shows EA Has Taken Previous Lessons to Heart (Review)

EA Sports has finally released this year’s version of the annual NFL series, but Madden NFL 22 is unlike any of the Maddens that came before. This is our review of Madden NFL 22. It’s officially Madden Season!. This year, EA Sports made it a point to innovate Madden NFL...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

EA Sports reportedly developing new MLB game

One of the most popular video games of all time could soon be returning in some form. Michael Straw of Sports Gamers Online reports that EA Sports is developing a new baseball game:. It’s been 14 years, but EA Sports is making a return to the baseball video game market....
NFLDigital Trends

Is Madden 22 coming to mobile? Everything we know so far

The Madden franchise is so infectious that new and returning fans are looking to play whenever they want and wherever they are. You can’t bring your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X with you everywhere you go. So, can you play Madden 22 on your mobile device? Yes! Madden 22 was released for free on the Apple Store and Google Play on August 20, 2021, right alongside the game’s console release.
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

FIFA 21 Update 1.27 Patch Notes (01.000.020 on PS5)

Update 1.27 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. EA Sports has now released a new update for FIFA 21 for the console versions of the game today on August 24th, 2021. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.27. For those of you that play the game on PS5, the update version number is 01.000.020. Bear in mind the numbers may differ for those playing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy