Madden 22 review: What’s good, bad and new from EA Sports in 2021

DENVER (CBS4) — Game on! EA Sports released its Madden 22 picks for the Top 5 Denver Broncos players on offense and defense — and changed the way it ranks opposing teams playing in the Mile High City. (credit: EA Sports) The Broncos top 5 Players on offense include Melvin Gordon III (85 Overall), Garrett Boles (84), Noah Fant (83), Cortland Sutton (82), and Dalton Risner (81). Melvin Godron III and Noah Fant (credit: CBS) On defense, top players include Von Miller (93), Justin Simmons (91), Kyle Fuller (87), Bryce Callahan (86), and Kareem Jackson (86). Von Miller (credit: CBS) The Broncos only player with an X-Factor is Von Miller who received the “Fearmonger” X-Factor which allows him to apply significant pressure on quarterbacks even while engaged with blockers. New to Madden this year is a “Homefield Advantage” feature. For the Broncos, the advantage is “Mile High” which gives away team players less stamina during plays.