DOUGLAS — A new shade canopy has been installed over the playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The project began and was completed last week. "The playground canopy will prevent the sun from heating up the equipment, as well as protect families from the sun’s rays while they play," said Jennifer Smith, leisure services manager. "It's another feature we are working on to enhance our most used playground. The canopy was made possible by Community Development Block Entitlement Funds. With these funds, we were able to purchase the canopy and have it installed for approximately $97,000.”