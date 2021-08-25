Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 24

Baseball America recently updated their 2021 Midseason MLB Organization Talent Rankings with the Mariners moving into the top spot, ranking ahead of the Baltimore Orioles, the Kansas City Royals, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants. It marks the 1st time the Mariners have ever been ranked in the top spot. With recent graduations by OF Jarred Kelenic and RHP Logan Gilbert from the rankings, the Mariners currently have 4 prospects listed in the top 100 (all 4 are in the top 50): OF Julio Rodriguez (2); SS Noelvi Marte (8); RHP George Kirby (11) and RHP Emerson Hancock (50). The Mariners are 1 of 9 teams with 4 players in the top 100, which is T7th-most. Seattle along with Baltimore and Detroit are the organizations with 2 players each in the top 10. Seattle is the only organization with 4 players in the top 50, ranking ahead of Arizona (3), Baltimore (3), Boston (3), Cincinnati (3) San Diego (3) and St. Louis (3) who each have 3 players in the top 50. Seattle, which ranked 30th in 2018, climbed to №2 at the start of 2021, which had tied the Mariners best-ever ranking. At the beginning of 2021 season, the Mariners had 5 Top 100 Prospects: OF Julio Rodriguez (3), OF Jarred Kelenic (4), RHP Logan Gilbert (35), RHP Emerson Hancock (57) and SS Noelvi Marte (73).