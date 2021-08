After defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers on their home turf on Friday night, the Colorado Rockies look to win game two of the three game set on Saturday. Jon Gray (7-10, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies and will look to rebound from a rough stretch in which he was saddled for the loss in each of his last four outings. Gray is 0-4 with a 6.75 in the month of August, stumbling in what has otherwise been a very solid season. He is pitching on the last year of his current contract and will look to finish strong heading into the offseason.