Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s 8-0 loss to Giants, including Tylor Megill’s rough start
The Mets managed just five hits on Tuesday night, falling to the San Francisco Giants 8-0. – Tylor Megill got the leadoff man to lineout, but Brandon Belt homered to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. Megill then forced Buster Posey to groundout and struck out Alex Dickerson looking to end the side. In his first at-bat since coming off the IL, Francisco Lindor got Citi Field on their feet, but his fly ball off Sammy Long was caught at the warning track in left field to end the first.newsbrig.com
Comments / 0