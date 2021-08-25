Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s 8-0 loss to Giants, including Tylor Megill’s rough start

The Mets sent Tylor Megill to the mound on Wednesday afternoon to try to salvage a win in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr. led off for the Giants against Megill and proceeded to ground out sharply to second baseman Jeff McNeil, who threw to Pete Alonso for the first out of the game. Megill then struck out Tommy La Stella swinging on a four-seam fastball. Kris Bryant struck out swinging as well to end the bottom of the first.