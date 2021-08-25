ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES
Salem Parks and Recreation will host its final Family Movie Night with the 1939 version of Wizard of Oz at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Waterworth Memorial Park bandshell. The free event will also include free snacks and drinks including hot dogs (while supplies last), candy bars, chips, crackers, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, cookies and popcorn. Bring a lawn chair and/or blanket, but pets are prohibited. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown Sept. 4.www.salemnews.net
