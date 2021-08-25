Lisbon police raises less than desired

LISBON — The Lisbon police department will see a pay increase next year, but it remains significantly less than what the police chief requested. Lisbon village council passed the third and final reading of the 2021-2022 payroll ordinance during their Tuesday night meeting. The ordinance gives an increase to wages across the village but a large focus has been put on the police department. Chief Mike Abraham expressed disappointment towards the original proposed increase as it falls short of last year’s increase.