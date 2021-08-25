Cancel
Fans Want Bruce Campbell to Bring His Mysterio to Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Anthony Lund
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer has confirmed some fan theories about the upcoming movie, but sparked a number of other debates - including one around the potential of a Bruce Campbell cameo role. During the trailer, through stills and video enhancement in some cases, fans have managed to pick out appearances of five members of Marvel's Sinister Six, the group of Spider-Man villains who come together in the comics to try and rid themselves of the webbed-wonder. The question that is now being asked by Spider-Man fans is could Bruce Campbell be about to make up the sextet?

