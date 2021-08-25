Cancel
Medford, MA

Shawn P. Cook

Nashua Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn P. Cook, 46, of Vermont, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 due to complications from Liver Cancer. Shawn was born on March 27, 1974 in Medford, Mass. He was the beloved son of the late Francis Cook and beloved son of Patricia Maxner Woods and Fred Woods. His loving family includes his sister Laurie Cook Bachelder and her husband John, his brother Scott Cook and his partner Jen, his daughter Hailey Cook, his son Benjamin Cook, his nephews John Bachelder III and partner Ryan, Neriah Bachelder and partner Katie, Anthony Bachelder and partner Molly, niece Kara Rowe and husband Alex, great niece Liliana Rowe, and great nephew Parker Bachelder Adcock, along with many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

www.nashuatelegraph.com

