Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa's Buddy Cop Movie Is Officially Happening

It is less than a week since Dave Bautista appeared to put out a hopeful but speculative Tweet suggesting that he and Jason Momoa should get together with director David Leitch to do a "Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie." At the time I, and many others, said that in a time when internet quips very quickly pick up pace and become fully blown ideas, there was every likelihood that at some point we would see this idea come to fruition. It appears that there was more to the tweet than perhaps met the eye, as Jason Momoa has revealed that the pair are already working on the project after Bautista contacted him around the same time as he posted the tweet.