Tom Holland Responds to Spider-Man Fan Reactions to No Way Home Trailer
Tom Holland took to his Instagram to express his gratitude to fans after the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer was finally released yesterday. The trailer dropped just after 9:30pm and within 20 minutes had racked up over a half a million views, and is now surging towards the 35 million mark. Holland had been flying at the time the trailer dropped, so he had not managed to watch the reactions come in live, but he made sure he updated everyone as soon as he was able to.movieweb.com
Comments / 0