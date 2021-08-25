Cancel
Congress & Courts

Kuster votes to restore protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, pass John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Nashua Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02) voted in favor of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation that would restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) and protect voters from discrimination. House passage of this bill comes amid state-level efforts across the nation to restrict access to the ballot box and make it more difficult for Americans to exercise their right to vote.

Related
Washington Statekcrw.com

Battle brews over John Lewis Voting Rights Act, as anniversary of March on Washington approaches

The House this week passed a major piece of voting rights legislation — the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill was brought to the floor this week because it coincides with Saturday’s 58th anniversary of the March on Washington. That march paved the way for the Voting Rights Act to be passed two years later. John Lewis helped organize the march and was one of the main speakers.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Why the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is already doomed in the Senate

(CNN) — The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation that would strengthen the federal government's role in overseeing election law changes that could disenfranchise minority groups, passed the House on Tuesday -- a victory for Democrats who believe it is a necessary response to the erosion of election protections by the Supreme Court in recent years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. The bill, which is...
Presidential ElectionWMDT.com

Voting rights advocates fear John Lewis Voting Rights Act could fail in Senate

DELMARVA – Voting rights may be one of the more divisive issues in our nation, and now it’s at the forefront of political conversation once again. As the U.S House of Representatives passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, it’s now onto the Senate for a final vote. Voting rights advocates say they’re keeping a close eye on the outcome. “If we don’t have the right to vote, every other issue that we care about is impacted,” said Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware Mike Brickner.
Congress & CourtsAmerican Progress

STATEMENT: CAP’s Danielle Root Praises House Passage of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Washington, D.C. — Today, the House passed H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (VRAA), which restores the monumental Voting Rights Act (VRA) to its full strength and protects voters against vicious and discriminatory anti-voting rules. In particular, the VRAA rectifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s disastrous 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, which gutted key VRA provisions that required jurisdictions with histories of voter discrimination to obtain federal approval for voting-related changes. By eliminating federal oversight of discriminatory voting policies, Shelby County ushered in an era of egregious voter suppression targeting Black and Indigenous people as well as other people of color. The VRAA further remedies Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, in which the Supreme Court severely curtailed voters’ ability to successfully challenge discriminatory voting laws.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Floor Speech on the Rule to Advance Build Back Better Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill & John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks on the Floor of the House of Representatives in support of the Rule to Advance S.Con.Res. 14, which sets forth the Congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031; H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021; and the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

House Democrats pass voting bill named after late Rep. John Lewis

House Democrats passed legislation Tuesday meant to bolster the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, though the measure is likely to stall in the Senate. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late civil rights leader and longtime Georgia congressman, was approved 219-212 along party lines, with no Republican support.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Erin Young and Elizabeth Vanderwerken: Utah representatives should vote for the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Over the last 20 years, the U.S. mission in Afghanistan has sought to support the Afghan people in establishing and preserving the rule of law, good governance, and principles of democracy. While the failures of this particular mission are being debated elsewhere, we cannot allow our elected officials to neglect the same essential principles of democratic governance here at home.
San Francisco, CAgoldrushcam.com

Speaker Pelosi’s Statement on the Introduction of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act Says it is a Moral Responsibility to Enact H.R. 4 to Combat Destructive and Discriminatory Voter Suppression

August 18, 2021 - San Francisco – On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement upon the introduction of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021:. “The House today is taking a momentous step to secure the sacred right to vote for generations to...

