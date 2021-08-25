Kuster votes to restore protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, pass John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02) voted in favor of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation that would restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) and protect voters from discrimination. House passage of this bill comes amid state-level efforts across the nation to restrict access to the ballot box and make it more difficult for Americans to exercise their right to vote.www.nashuatelegraph.com
Comments / 0