Venom: Let There Be Carnage Might Be Delayed to 2022 Now

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week and news of Venom: Let There Be Carnage getting yet another delay. This time however, it's a big one. Having only just settled on an October release after previously being expected to land in September, the latest delay will see the movie finding itself taking the Morbius release slot in January 2022. The Tom Hardy movie has been one of the most mobile movies of the last couple of months thanks to both the rising number of Covid cases causing some dips in cinema-goer volumes, and Sony's dedication to putting out their big movies in cinemas only and not finding a streaming route.

movieweb.com

