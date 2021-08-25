Cancel
Pappas issues statement on passage of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Nashua Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) released the following statement following the passage of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act:. “It was a true honor to serve with John Lewis in Congress. It now falls on all of us to continue his life’s work to strengthen our democracy and the right to vote. I was proud to vote to pass this critically important legislation which bears his name today to restore and strengthen the protections of the Voting Rights Act.”

www.nashuatelegraph.com

