Pappas issues statement on passage of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) released the following statement following the passage of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act:. “It was a true honor to serve with John Lewis in Congress. It now falls on all of us to continue his life’s work to strengthen our democracy and the right to vote. I was proud to vote to pass this critically important legislation which bears his name today to restore and strengthen the protections of the Voting Rights Act.”www.nashuatelegraph.com
