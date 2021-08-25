Rocky Mountain National Park fundraising to replace failing rescue vehicle

Tucked in a remote corner of southwest Texas, chiseled mountain peaks meet the bone-dry Chihuahuan Desert in the vast wilderness of Big Bend National Park. Adventure comes in many forms in this 1,252-square-mile reserve. You can hike to the top of lofty peaks, go paddling on the Rio Grande, soak in hot springs or look for wildlife amid the park’s diverse habitats. Beyond the park, there are ghost towns to visit, scenic drives, and magnificent night skies — the stargazing is so impressive, in fact, that Big Bend was named an International Dark Sky Park back in 2012. Given the logistical challenges of getting here, you’ll want to stick around a while to make the most of your stay.
