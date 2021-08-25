Rocky Mountain National Park fundraising to replace failing rescue vehicle

Acadia National Park is home to many famous hikes. The park’s Cadillac Mountain is the tallest peak on the East Coast, so everyone wants to huff and puff their way to that summit. Nearby, Dorr Mountain features hundreds of granite steps on its historic trails. And the near vertical Precipice Trail on Champlain Mountain, with its many ladders and rungs, is known as one of the most challenging hikes in Maine.