Lth 73, you almost always get a pullback on sudden rises like the one we had on Monday. These are later seen as "2nd chance buy-in opportunities" when confidence in the rise takes hold. Also, we have had 7 months of negativity as far as the SP is concerned where it came down from a high of 133.50 intraday on the 26th Jan to a low of 26 on the 17th August so a little time is needed for the market to adjust in it's thinking. My old TA teacher long ago said it was sometimes akin to turning an oil tanker around or sled dogs breaking out a sled and getting it up to speed - it takes a little while before momentum is established.