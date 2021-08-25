Cancel
Politics

Noem accepting applications for interns

By ops@our-hometown.com
ppioneer.com
 5 days ago

Governor Kristi Noem is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Office Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 internship programs. Student interns will work with staff on various projects depending on interests and strengths. Additional duties include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events. Internships provide students with first-hand knowledge […]

www.ppioneer.com

North Platte, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Applications being accepted for NebraskaLand University

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-NebraskaLand Bank is now accepting applications for NebraskaLand University (NLU), a financial literacy scholarship program. NLU is a six-course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection, paying for college and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by Senior and Executive Officers at NebraskaLand Bank.
Grocery & Supermakettrentondaily.com

NJEDA Accepting Applications for Commercial Projects

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is accepting applications for commercial projects under the Economic Redevelopment and Growth (ERG) Program. A link to the application and more information is available at https://www.njeda.com/erg. The ERG program, which was originally created to address project financing gaps in development projects, previously stopped...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

City of Alpena accepting applications for council vacancy

ALPENA, Mich. — Applications for the vacancy on Alpena City Council are now available. Interested candidates an pick up an application from the Clerk’s office or visit the city’s website. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Councilwoman Amber Hess, which is effective Aug. 20. The Municipal Council will...
Politicsppioneer.com

South Dakota Ag Foundation is now accepting grant applications

The South Dakota Ag Foundation (SDAF) is accepting applications for the Ag Innovators (AI) grant and the Building Rural Communities (BRC) grant. The SDAF Ag Innovators grant is available to applicants who wish to address the need of today’s changing ag education and complex challenges that require new thinking and approaches. This grant encourages applicants to identify creative solutions to […]
Athens, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Athens Mayor's Youth Commission accepting applications

Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, a program that teaches students about local government’s role and students’ role in being an engaged and informed citizen, is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. Any student in grades 10-12 that attends Athens High, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy or is...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas Farm Bureau accepting Ag Academy applications

MANHATTAN – Anyone wanting to learn more about all facets of agriculture is encouraged to apply for Kansas Farm Bureau’s Ag Academy. The year-long program focuses on advocacy, leadership and service, education, rural communities and farm families. “Ag Academy offers a first-hand view of all the issues and challenges those...
Copperas Cove, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Cove Youth Advisory Council accepting applications

The city of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill youth positions on the Youth Advisory Council. The purpose of the city council-appointed advisory body is to define specific ways to address youth community issues and the development of activities and programs designed and promoted through the city and the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Cook County, MNboreal.org

Cook County Accepting Applications for HRA Board Members

The Cook County Board of Commissioners is soliciting applications for County residents to serve on the newly-created Cook County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board. The five-member HRA Board will be responsible for recruiting and overseeing the work of the HRA executive director. Together, the director and board will develop a housing strategy for the County and identify and secure funding for housing projects with the goal of increasing the availability of affordable housing for full-time County residents.
EducationThe Woodstock Independent Newspaper

D-200 school board acts ahead of governor’s order on masks in school for students, staff

In a two-hour special meeting that became moot in less than 24 hours, the Board of Education last week established a mandatory mask policy to start the academic year in […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
Tahlequah, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Cherokee Nation accepting Tribal Youth Council applications

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation is now accepting Tribal Youth Council applications. The youth leadership development program focuses on educating young leaders about the Cherokee Nation government structure, history, language and culture. It also performs community service projects, provides a voice for youth and helps develop experience for future tribal leaders.
Educationpenbaypilot.com

Maine Dept. of Education launches website of vital resources to support LGBTQ+ students

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has launched a new section of its website devoted to improving school climate and support of LGBTQ+ students in Maine. “Every student in Maine has an irrefutable right to feel safe, recognized and valued in their school,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin (she/her/hers). “The Maine Department of Education is deeply committed to providing schools and educators the resources they need to ensure that theirs is a safe and welcoming climate, and to validating the voices and experiences of our LGBTQ+ students and school community members.”
Colorado StateSterling Journal-Advocate

Survey results show Colorado has 217 unfilled teaching positions

The school year is now underway and Colorado still has 217 teaching positions it needs to fill. That is according to a survey recently conducted by the Colorado School Finance Project. CSFP solicited staffing information from all school districts in the state. The survey was open for responses from Aug....
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

GLI now accepting scholarship applications for executive program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. plans to award two scholarships for its upcoming GLIDE program in Indianapolis. According to a news release, GLIDE is an annual, invitation-only executive program for regional business and community leaders and elected officials. The 2021 trip to Indianapolis presented by Norton Healthcare will be the 36th event. The focus of this year’s trip is maximizing economic development and advancing equity.
Asheville, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Mission Health Accepting Scholarship Applications

Mission Health is accepting applications from throughout the community for the Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship, with the aim of making college more affordable for minority high school seniors and college students from Western North Carolina pursuing careers in healthcare. Scholarship amounts range from $1,500 to $2,500 for the 2021-22...
Educationpenbaypilot.com

Maine Department of Education launches website section for LGBTQ+ Youth

On Friday, August 20, 2021, the Maine Department of Education launched a new website section devoted to improving school climate and support of LGBTQ+ students in Maine. “Every student in Maine has an irrefutable right to feel safe, recognized and valued in their school,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin (she/her), in an OUT Maine news release. “The Department of Education is deeply committed to providing schools and educators the resources they need to ensure that theirs is a safe and welcoming climate, and to validating the voices and experiences of our LGBTQ+ students and school community members.”
Newport, RInewportri.com

EBCAP accepting applications for Head Start programs

The East Bay Community Action Program’s (EBCAP) Head Start is now accepting applications for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs for the 2021-22 school year. Head Start is an education program for children aged three to five, running from Sept. 1 to mid-June. Each classroom is staffed with a qualified teacher, associate teacher and classroom assistant; classrooms don’t exceed 18 children and breakfast and lunch are provided daily.
Educationwizmnews.com

Re-exam of higher ed a good idea

Tommy Thompson is right. If we keep doing the same things over and over, we shouldn’t expect different results. The interim President of the University of Wisconsin System is calling for a re-examination of higher education in the state. He is calling on Wisconsin legislators and Governor Evers to appoint a task force to review every aspect of higher education in the state. The former Governor points out that little has changed in the state’s approach to higher ed. Taxpayers spend more and more to support it, campuses keep building new buildings, and students keep racking up massive debt. That is the way it has been for decades. But does it have to be that way? Thompson isn’t so sure. Do we need to keep putting up expensive new buildings on every campus, especially with the advance of distance learning. He wonders whether the UW System really needs 26 separate campuses, many of which duplicate course offerings at other schools. Wouldn’t taxpayers be better served if one UW school specialized in nursing, another in engineering? Thompson thinks now is the time to look into that, and he is right. It is time to think bigger about how higher education is provided in the state, putting the needs of the students first. Thompson has smartly started the conversation. Now we will see if lawmakers have the willingness to finish that conversation.

