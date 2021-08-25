Development of Cavitary Lung Disease as a Long-term Complication of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in a Young Previously Healthy Patient
Goar Egoryan; Elise Hyser; Ammar H. Mushtaq; Maria Adriana Yanez-Bello; Daniela Patricia Trelles-Garcia; Harvey J. Friedman; Guillermo Rodriguez-Nava. Background: Cavities are frequent manifestations of a wide variety of pathological processes involving the lung. There has been a growing body of evidence of coronavirus disease 2019 leading to a cavitary pulmonary disease.www.medscape.com
