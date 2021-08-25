McCartney 3,2,1, review: a must-watch for all fans of The Beatles
Do we take The Beatles, and Paul McCartney, for granted? McCartney has never been an ivory tower-dwelling, mysterious sort of celebrity – a few years ago he casually mentioned on Radio 4’s Today programme that he still did his shopping in B&Q – and he continues to tour and make records and find time to revisit his childhood haunts for a TV special with James Corden. For a superstar, he’s pretty accessible, meaning a new interview isn’t necessarily headline news.www.telegraph.co.uk
