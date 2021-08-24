Cancel
Joplin, MO

Officer nabs suspected car thief on way home

By Jeff Lehr
Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

A Joplin police officer on his way home for the day on Friday spotted a vehicle that had just been reported stolen and stopped the driver and arrested her. Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said the 2004 Mercury Marquis belonging to Jack Grant was stolen shortly after 1 p.m. Friday from the parking lot of Johnson Home and Floor at 120 N. Range Line Road. The officer spotted the vehicle a short time later and stopped it near the intersection of B Street and Maple Avenue.

