Drovers Score SIX Unanswered in Season Opener

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Science & Arts soccer programs have become two of the most respected teams in the NAIA, and expectations are high for the 2021 season. During an extended COVID season in 2020-21, the Drovers women's team advanced to the SAC Tournament Championship game and finished with a 13-5 record, while the men's team had their season end in the SAC Tournament Semi-Final with a record of 9-6-3. Both teams battled through tremendous adversity, dealing with COVID precautions, numerous injuries, no spectators at games, daily screening and frequent testing, as well as a season that was twice as long as it usually is. The biggest lesson that the Drovers were taught in 2020-21, is that they are extremely TOUGH, a characteristic that will likely lead to tremendous success in the 2021 season.