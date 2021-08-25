Immunocompromised individuals can now receive COVID-19 vaccines
The South Dakota Department of Health has announced that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization amendment. “We are inviting all immunocompromised residents to further protect themselves from COVID-19 […]www.ppioneer.com
