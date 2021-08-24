Oliver Griffin, 97; service Saturday

Rev. Oliver S. Griffin, 97, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Clinton Nelson, Pastor Jonathan Griffin, Pastor Aaron Golden and Pastor Elizabeth Willis. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.