Huntington, WV

RENDA KAYE MORRISON

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENDA KAYE MORRISON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born in Ashland, W.Va., on March 31, 1948, a daughter of the late Joseph and Vera Ruth Webb Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kerr “Bob” Morrison, one son, Paul Kendall Morrison, and one brother, Jerry Wayne Bailey. She is survived by three sons, Robert Kerr “Robby” Morrison Jr. of Charleston, W.Va., Ryan Morrison of Charleston, W.Va., and Patrick Morrison of Scott Depot, W.Va.; brothers and sisters, Rita Blackwell of Winchester, Va., James Alvin Bailey of Katy, Texas, Sue Riffe of Solomons, Md., Joseph Thelmor (JT) Bailey of Belews Creek, N.C., Gary Lionel Bailey of Lerona, W.Va., and Greg Bailey of Hollywood, Md.; and 11 grandchildren, Aysa, Kira, Gabriella, Cody, Samantha, Edward, Vivian, Kendall, Knox, Nora and Zeke. Kaye enjoyed 4-H as a child and was a majorette in high school. She held a Bachelor of Science from Marshall University, and was a Certified Public Accountant. In recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering with her church, Highlawn Presbyterian in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

www.herald-dispatch.com

